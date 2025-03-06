Lil Ronnie murder: 1 suspect arrested for Forest Hill deadly shooting

Police say they now have one of the suspects in custody wanted for the Forest Hill murder of a North Texas rapper and his 5-year-old daughter, R’mani Sibley.

What we know:

Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez confirmed that 24-year-old Adonis Robinson, of Fort Worth was arrested Thursday afternoon in Livingston, Texas, about 75 miles east of Houston.

Police say Robinson and 21-year-old Jakobe Russell, also from Fort Worth, are the gunmen in Monday's deadly shooting at Slappy’s Car Wash in Forest Hill.

Police are still looking for Russell.

The two men allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Ronnie Sibley and his daughter, R’mani Sibley.

Images obtained by TMZ appear to show Ronnie, also known as rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, being chased across the parking lot.

The Texas Rangers helped Fort Worth police make the arrest in Livingston.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not say what led them to the Houston area, where Robinson was found. They have not given an update on the search for Russell.

A motive for the deadly shooting remains unclear.

Police have not said how the suspects knew Ronnie, but they say "the music industry" is part of the investigation.

The backstory:

Family members previously told FOX 4 that Ronnie lived in Crowley but made a stop in Forest Hill on Monday to see his daughter.

Family spokesperson Bishop Rodney McIntosh says the young girl was just dropped off to her father at the car wash minutes before the deadly gunfire.

"The mother wants everyone to know she is heartbroken, and she is grieving," he said. "On behalf of the mother, I would ask them to do the right thing and come forward."

Ronnie also leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter, who has now lost a father and a younger sister.

Dig deeper:

Robinson has a violent criminal history and is a registered sex offender, according to court records obtained by FOX 4. He was arrested in 2019 and later convicted for the assault of a woman who was walking along a trail near Marine Creek Reservoir.