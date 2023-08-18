North Texans spotted strange lights in the sky on Thursday night. Here's what they were.

FOX 4 received several emails, calls and messages from confused North Texans after some strange lights were spotted in the sky.

A line of lights were seen in the western sky around 9:45 on Thursday night.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Starlink satellites spotted in Glenn Heights on August 17. (Courtesy: Lee Loudermill)

"Am I seeing things?" Shauna Dagulo's daughter can be heard saying in a video sent to FOX 4.

Don't worry, it wasn't UFOs.

The lights are from SpaceX's Starlink satellites passing over North Texas.

Several people in the Metroplex have spotted the satellites in recent months.

The satellites seen last night are believed to be from Starlink-97, which launched earlier this month.

There are times this weekend when Starlink-98 could be visible in the North Texas skies. Those satellites were launched on Wednesday.

The Starlink satellites are meant to help bring high-speed broadband internet to locations across the globe where internet may not be readily available.

