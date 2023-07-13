Several FOX 4 viewers have sent in pictures and video of strange lights in the sky on Wednesday night. These lights left several confused and causing many to believe they might have seen a UFO or aliens.

The lights were actually SpaceX satellites.

On Monday, Spacelink launched the Falcon 9 B1058 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida with the satellites.

According to the website FindStarlink.com the Starlink-91 satellites were clearly visible for about 5 minutes on Wednesday around 10 p.m.

The satellites appeared in the sky as a line of lights.

We got pictures and videos from viewers in Lewsiville, Mansfield and Prosper.

This is far from the only time people have spotted the satellites here in North Texas. Last September, several people sent us photos of the lights.

The Starlink satellites are meant to help bring high-speed broadband internet to locations across the globe where internet may not be readily available.

