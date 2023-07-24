What were those strange lights seen in the North Texas sky Sunday night?

If you were outside Sunday night at just the right time, you may have seen something very strange in the sky.

Several viewers sent FOX 4 video showing a fuzzy light in the sky over North Texas around 9:30 p.m.

It was moving from the west to the east and appeared to be in the clouds although there were no clouds around.

As it got closer, it blew a cloud of smoke from it that turned into a ring.

So, what was it?

About 90 minutes before that weight sight appeared over North Texas, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 22 more Starlink Satellites on board.

The rocket headed in an unusual southeasterly direction from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

That meant that about 90 minutes later, it would be over North Texas coming from the west to the east.

In fact, you can see that on the orbital map SpaceX provided during their launch coverage.

It’s likely that the fuzzy nature of the light was actually all 22 of the Starlink satellites bunched together.

And the puff of smoke was from the second stage as SpaceX prepared to de-orbit it over the ocean later.