You could see some strange lights in the North Texas sky this weekend. Here's what they are.
There will be some odd lights in the North Texas sky this weekend, and before you start claiming you saw a UFO there are some things you should know.
FOX 4 has gotten a number of photos of strings of lights in the sky in recent weeks.
More often than not they are Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX.
This weekend there is a decent shot that the lights could be seen based on the expected path of the satellites.
The website FindStarlink.com says there will be "average" visibility at these times this weekend:
- Friday, August 11 - 9:56 p.m.
- Saturday, August 12 - 5:03 a.m.
- Saturday, August 12 - 5:09 a.m.
- Saturday, August 12 - 5:27 a.m.
- Saturday, August 12 - 9:20 p.m.
- Sunday, August 13 - 5:52 a.m.
The lights may not be able to be seen in all locations or at all.
The Starlink satellites are meant to help bring high-speed broadband internet to locations across the globe where internet may not be readily available.
