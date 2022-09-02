Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday.
In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke.
The family got out safely and no one was hurt.
Dallas Forecast: Will it rain on Labor Day?
Firefighters said lightning caused a second fire a few hours later at a house in south Fort Worth near Altamesa Boulevard and Camelot Road.
The fire caused major damage to the home.
Again, no one was hurt.