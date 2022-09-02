Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth

article

Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday.

In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke.

The family got out safely and no one was hurt.

Firefighters said lightning caused a second fire a few hours later at a house in south Fort Worth near Altamesa Boulevard and Camelot Road.

The fire caused major damage to the home.

Again, no one was hurt.