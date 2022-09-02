Expand / Collapse search

Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday.

In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke. 

The family got out safely and no one was hurt.

Dallas Forecast: Will it rain on Labor Day?

Sept. 2 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Kylie Capps gives an update on the Labor Day weekend forecast.

Firefighters said lightning caused a second fire a few hours later at a house in south Fort Worth near Altamesa Boulevard and Camelot Road.

The fire caused major damage to the home.

Again, no one was hurt.