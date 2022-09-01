There’s more rain in the forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth over the Labor Day weekend.

According to FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews, two upper-level disturbances will bring showers and thunderstorms to North Texas Thursday afternoon.

Is rain guaranteed at your house? Absolutely not. But between today and tomorrow, Evan expects about 70% of people will get some form of rain. Some might get three inches of rain. Others might get three drops, he said.

Showers and storms will continue into Friday morning and evening. But there’s only about a 40% chance of rain on Friday, meaning more will miss the rain than get it.

After Friday the forecast becomes dominated by weak disturbances dropping in with a rather unusual pattern for early September.

There’s about a 30% chance of showers and storms each day through Labor Day, Evan said.

That means if you have outdoor plans, you just need to stay on top of the weather because the storms could have heavy rain and some lightning strikes.

Severe weather is highly unlikely. And realistically, more people will stay dry than get wet.

But considering the drought conditions, the soggy start to September is a good thing.