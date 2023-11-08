Lewsiville landlord on the run after shooting resident he planned to evict, police say

Lewisville police are looking for a landlord who is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing a resident he planned to evict.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Glenn Heights police called Lewisville PD about a vehicle that was abandoned in their city.

Police found the car was registered to a man in Lewisville.

Glenn Heights PD said that a resident had seen a man running from the area on foot. Investigators said that the ignition had been tampered with, and they thought the car might be stolen.

Lewisville police went to the home of the owner of the vehicle.

A woman who lived there said it is her husband's vehicle and that she had not been able to get in contact with him.

The next day, Lewisville police went back to the house and the woman said she had not heard from her husband.

Police learned that the woman's husband rented out several rooms in their house and that he had planned to evict one of the residents after they did not pay their rent.

Officers searched the house and found the body of 40-year-old Marco Polo Hernandez-Mejia in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.

The wife told investigators that Hernandez-Mejia was the resident that her husband planned to evict.

Lewisville police say the man is on the run, but they do not believe he is a threat to the public.

Investigators are working to learn what happened between the men that led to the shooting.