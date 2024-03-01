Worker buried in Lewisville trench collapse

A worker was buried when a trench collapsed in Lewisville on Friday.

The incident happened as a part of a city project in the Indian Oaks subdivision near Wanderlust and Buffalo Bend Drive.

The City of Lewisville says the work was being done by a contractor.

The trench collapsed around 2 p.m. and there have been emergency crews in the area ever since.

Lewisville and Coppell fire are working to secure the trench and perform a recovery operation.

The city did not release any information about the worker's identity or their condition.

Lewisville's website says the Indian Oaks project was meant to install new water and sewer lines among other improvements.