Lewisville police seize 285 pounds of marijuana in routine traffic stop

article

The Brief A routine traffic stop in Lewisville on Sunday led to the discovery and seizure of 285 pounds of marijuana. The driver, 31-year-old Deyu Huang, was arrested and charged with a second-degree felony for possession. Huang is currently being held in Denton County Jail on a $35,000 bond.



A routine traffic stop for expired registration and no insurance in Lewisville on Sunday led to a major drug bust after police officers discovered and seized 285 pounds of marijuana from a hidden compartment within the vehicle.

What we know:

Lewisville Police Department’s Officer Slaughter conducted a routine traffic stop for expired registration and not having insurance on Sunday, August 3, 2025.

The Texas Transportation Code prohibits a person from operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with expired registration, and without insurance.

Officer Slaughter informed the driver, 31-year-old Deyu Huang, that the vehicle was going to be towed for not having insurance, according to LPD's policy.

Deyu Huang (Denton County Jail)

According to Lewisville police, while conducting an inventory of the vehicle, Officer Slaughter could smell the odor of unburnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. Which gave probable cause to search the vehicle further than an inventory would allow.

During the search, now aided by Lewisville police officer Acosta, officers discovered and seized 285 pounds of marijuana from a sealed compartment within the vehicle.

Dig deeper:

Huang was charged with possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds.

That is classified as a second-degree felony.

Huang is being held in Denton County Jail on a $35,000 bond.