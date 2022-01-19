Lewisville PD: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

article

Lewisville police have called off their search for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Simon Lian was found safe. Police said he showed up at his school Wednesday morning.

He was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon. Family members said he had been playing in a relative's backyard and at some point, left through a side gate.

Police will talked to him and his family to figure out what happened.

READ MORE:

FBI searching for driver who dropped Colleyville synagogue hostage-taker at Dallas homeless shelter

North Texas COVID-19 surge showing some signs of a plateau, health officials say

Advertisement

ERCOT gives final winterization report with first real test expected later this week