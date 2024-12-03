Trial begins for Lewisville pawn shop murder suspect

The Brief Jatevon Johnson, the man accused of killing a Lewisville pawn shop owner, will stand trial in Denton County on Tuesday. Police said he shot and killed 54-year-old Daniel White as he was opening the store for the day last February. White had worked at the store since he was 16 years old.



The man accused of shooting and killing a Lewisville pawn shop owner in February of last year will stand trial in Denton County on Tuesday.

Daniel White had worked at the pawn shop since he was 16 years old as part of the family business.

But on February 14, 2023, police said three people attempted to rob him while he was opening the store for the day. He was shot and killed.

Less than two weeks later, police arrested 18-year-old Jatevon Johnson and charged him with capital murder.

Johnson has been in the Denton County jail since his arrest.

Meanwhile, the two other suspects – Denyrion Skinner and Damonta Skinner – were also arrested and charged with capital murder. They have announcement hearings this week.

As for Johnson, a jury was selected and sworn in on Monday.

Opening statements begin on Tuesday.