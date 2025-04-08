Former Lewisville ISD teacher sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault of a student

The Brief Former elementary school teacher John Collett has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Collett pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a 10-year-old student. Investigators say



A former Lewisville ISD teacher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a ten-year-old student.

John Leslie Collett, who taught at Camey Elementary School in The Colony, pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection to the case, including the aggravated sexual assault of a child and an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Student sexually assaulted

The backstory:

Investigators began looking into Collet after the victim spoke up about the assaults in April 2023.

The girl told her mother the assaults happened a week apart while attending an after-school club.

She told her mother that weekly, "…she goes to [Collett’s] classroom after school…" and that "…he gives her a kiss goodbye then closes the door and leaves her in the classroom alone while…" he attended to other duties.

The girl reported that when Collett returned on April 5, he touched her inappropriately.

On April 12, she told investigators "….she sat on his lap, got a piece of candy, and fell asleep while on his lap because she was tired."

She told investigators she woke up and he touched her inappropriately.

The girl also told investigators there was never anyone else in the after-school club and they never did the club’s activity.

Investigators later learned the club met a different day and "the victim’s name was not listed" for the club.

What's next:

In addition to 20 years in state prison, Collett will also have to register as a sex offender.