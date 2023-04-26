New details released about Lewisville ISD teacher accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old

Investigators believe a Lewisville ISD teacher sexually assaulted a 10-year-old student inside of a classroom.

That’s among several details included in a newly released affidavit for the arrest of John Collett.

Police arrested the Camey Elementary School teacher last week, just days after officers began investigating.

Collett remains in the Denton County Jail, charged in two separate incidents with the same victim at Camey Elementary earlier this month.

According to court records released Wednesday, police in The Colony began investigating April 13 after a 10-year-old girl told her parents what happened.

The girl told her mother the assaults happened on April 5 and April 12 during an after-school club.

Adding that weekly, "…she goes to [Collett’s] classroom after school…" and that "…he gives her a kiss goodbye then closes the door and leaves her in the classroom alone while…" he attended to other duties.

The girl reported that when Collett returned on April 5, he touched her inappropriately.

On April 12, she told investigators "….she sat on his lap, got a piece of candy, and fell asleep while on his lap because she was tired."

She told investigators she woke up and he touched her inappropriately.

The girl also told investigators there was never anyone else in the after-school club and they never did the club’s activity.

Related article

Investigators later learned the club met a different day and "the victim’s name was not listed" for the club.

Last week, some parents told FOX 4 Collett was a well-liked teacher.

In fact, he was voted 2022 elementary school teacher of the year in the Best of Denton County publication.

The school is in the Lewisville ISD, which said in a statement he was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Last week, The Colony police said there were no other known victims, but police were encouraging anyone else with information to come forward.

FOX 4 reached out to police Wednesday to find out if they have learned of any other allegations but did not hear back.