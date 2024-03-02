Expand / Collapse search

Portion of I-35 in Lewisville closed for a time after crash, fire

Lewisville
Courtesy: Niko Martillo

LEWISVILLE, Texas - Part of the I-35 bridge over Lewisville Lake was closed in both directions for hours Saturday morning after a crash that resulted in a semi-truck catching fire.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the wreck at about 8 a.m., but the semi-truck was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews closed the roadway to put out the flames and clear the scene of wreckage and fuel.

Police said there were no reports of major injuries or deaths.

On person was taken to a hospital with burns, while two others declined treatment from first responders.

At about 10:30 a.m., crews were able to open some lanes.