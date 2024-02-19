Lewisville City Council considering ban on short-term rentals

A North Texas city is considering a temporary ban on new short-term rentals in its neighborhoods. The city of Lewisville in Denton County is taking up the issue Monday night.

The issue of short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods has generated controversy in a number of North Texas cities, and it’s in the spotlight now in Lewisville.

The city council will consider a one-year temporary ban on all new short-term rentals in the city. These are the kind of properties that are booked through online companies such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

Officials hope the ban would allow them to study if newly implemented regulations are meeting community needs.

Neighbors have complained about safety issues related to STRs as well as noise, trash left behind at parties and people parking in front of mailboxes, preventing mail delivery.

Those who actually own the properties are in talks about their rights as homeowners. Many say they want to be good neighbors and are open to some regulations.

Last spring, the city of Plano passed a year-long ban on short-term rentals. That ordinance is set to expire in May of this year.

Featured article

The city has been gathering community input and other data that could lead to more permanent rules regarding STRs.

The city of Dallas has also wrestled with the issue.

Last year, the Dallas City Council approved a ban on short term rentals in residential neighborhoods. However, that ban was temporarily blocked by a Dallas County judge, who said the ordinance violated the rights of STR owners and went against the state constitution.

A trial is set for this June to decide the dispute.

In Lewisville, city staff is recommending the council approve the proposed one-year ban on STRs.

Monday’s council meeting is set to get underway at 7 p.m.