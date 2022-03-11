Lee Merritt out of Democratic primary for Texas attorney general

article

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, of Plano, is no longer in the race for the democratic nomination for Texas attorney general.

He suspended his campaign Thursday.

Leading vote-getter, ACLU attorney Rochelle Garza, will face former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski in a runoff election in May.

Merritt endorsed Garza after exiting the race.

There is also a runoff in the Republican race for attorney general between incumbent Ken Paxton and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

