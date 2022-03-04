Texas attorney general Democratic primary votes still being counted

article

It’s been three days since primary election day, but it’s still not clear who will be in a runoff among Democrats for Texas attorney general.

Rochelle Garza, a former American Civil Liberties Union attorney, fell short of the 50% needed to win the nomination.

Only about 2,300 votes separate the two other candidates – former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt of Plano.

Mail-in and provisional ballots must be counted by Thursday.

The winner of the runoff will face the winner of a Republican primary runoff – either incumbent Ken Paxton or Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

