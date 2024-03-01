Laura Bush among those reading to kids for United Way Reading Day

article

Former First Lady Laura Bush was among hundreds of people taking part in United way Reading Day Friday.

Bush read to students at J.N. Ervin Elementary School in southern Dallas.

She read "Our Great Big Backyard," which she wrote with her daughter, Jenna.

She explained the book is a tribute to our national parks, and shared the importance and fun of connecting with nature.

Featured article

More than 1,200 volunteers took turns at 42 campuses across North Texas.

FOX 4's Steven Dial was also among the readers.