Large hail impacts parts of northern Tarrant County

There have been many reports of hail across northeast Tarrant County Wednesday night as thunderstorms rolled into the area.

Parts of northern Fort Worth and the Keller area were hit hard by up to baseball-sized hail.

Images from FOX 4 viewers show yards riddled with hail and several car windshields and home windows completely blown out.

There were several thousand power outages across North Texas.

At last check, Tarrant County had 4,200 customers without power, 900 in Denton County and 200 in Dallas County.

No injuries have been reported.

The hail threat and strong winds continue to be the main concern overnight. The majority of North Texas will remain under a Tornado Watch until 2 a.m. Thursday.

