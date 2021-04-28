Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 7:55 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
7
Tornado Watch
from WED 7:58 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT, Red River County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:42 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Red River County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:21 AM CDT until FRI 5:25 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:05 AM CDT until SAT 3:56 AM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:40 PM CDT until FRI 1:40 PM CDT, Dallas County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 11:00 PM CDT, Comanche County

Large hail impacts parts of northern Tarrant County

There have been many reports of hail across northeast Tarrant County Wednesday night as thunderstorms rolled into the area.

FORT WORTH, Texas - There have been many reports of hail across northeast Tarrant County Wednesday night as thunderstorms rolled into the area.

Parts of northern Fort Worth and the Keller area were hit hard by up to baseball-sized hail.

Images from FOX 4 viewers show yards riddled with hail and several car windshields and home windows completely blown out.

There were several thousand power outages across North Texas.

At last check, Tarrant County had 4,200 customers without power, 900 in Denton County and 200 in Dallas County.

No injuries have been reported.

The hail threat and strong winds continue to be the main concern overnight. The majority of North Texas will remain under a Tornado Watch until 2 a.m. Thursday.

For the latest weather updates, follow FOX 4 Weather on Facebook and Twitter. Download the FOX 4 WAPP to get severe weather alerts and keep an eye on the radar.