3 hurt, several mobile homes damaged by straight-line winds near Azle

Several mobile homes near Eagle Mountain Lake in Parker County were destroyed by strong winds during Wednesday night’s storms.

Parker County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes said three people were taken to the hospital after their home blew over during the storm. Those injuries are not life-threatening.

"We had damage all across Parker County. We had some concentrated damage in the Friendship Road area, also the Enchanted Rock Circle area. And in working with the National Weather Service we have determined this damage was caused by straight-line winds caused by the storms that moved through the county last night," he said.

The NWS estimates the wind gusts reached speeds of up to 70 or 80 miles per hour in those areas.

Strong winds ripped off a part of a metal awning from a home in Weatherford. FOX 4 viewer Jennifer Goodwin shared the video.

"As the sun comes up this morning, folks are surveying the damage and collecting that debris and that’s kind of the aftereffect of these types of storms is trees and the other debris that is on folks’ property," Hughes said.

He encouraged residents to first make a call to their insurance company and then take lots of pictures of the damage before making repairs.

