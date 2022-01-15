Large fire destroys vacant apartment building in Dallas, damages nearby homes

article

Fire destroyed an abandoned apartment in Northwest Dallas early Saturday morning.

Crews were called out just before 1:45 a.m. for a fire in the 3400 block of Hidalgo Drive.

Strong winds fanned the flames and made containing the fire difficult.

It reached a third alarm, about 70 firefighters responding, before the building had a total collapse.

Wind-blown embers caused fire damage at six nearby homes.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

