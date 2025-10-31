Texas city removes 'Defund the Wall' mural after Abbott's threat to pull road funds

article

Laredo is the latest Texas city to remove a political road sign after the state's governor threatened to withhold federal and state funding.

The move follows public outcry over other road signs threatened by Gov. Greg Abbott's order, including LGBT+ Pride crosswalks in Texas' major metropolitan areas.

‘Defund the Wall’ mural removed

The mural was painted on a street in front of the federal courthouse in Laredo.

The removal was decided on by a vote prompted by Mayor Victor Treviño, the Associated Press reports. He said in a meeting on Monday that the Texas Department of Transportation, which had been charged with enforcing the removals, alerted Treviño that the city risked losing $1.6 billion in funding for road projects.

What they're saying:

"We’re not going to devastate our community for what is considered one particular vantage point on our public roads, even if this speech may be popular or well received," Treviño is quoted as saying by the AP.

‘Political agendas’ on roads

The backstory:

In his Oct. 8 directive, Abbott said non-standard signs and markings are unsafe misuses of tax dollars. Cities who refuse to comply with federal standards could now risk losing funding for road projects.

The release said any "non-standard surface markings, signage, and signals that do not directly support traffic control or safety" are unlawful and dangerous.

Examples of prohibited material include symbols, flags, or other markings conveying social, political, or ideological messages.

Abbott's order came after a similar federal directive to states from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Duffy said street signs and markings are meant for safety, not political messaging.

Texas cities remove road markings

Dig deeper:

Since then, major Texas cities have complied with Abbott, not wishing to risk TxDOT projects.

A well-known rainbow crosswalk in Houston's Montrose neighborhood was set for removal less than two weeks after Abbott's order.

Austin was given 30 days by TxDOT to remove their markings, including rainbow crosswalks on Fourth Street and Eleventh Street's '"Black Artists Matter" mural.

Dallas still faces uncertainties with their road markings, including the notable rainbow crosswalks in Oak Lawn. A church in that community has fought back against the order by painting their front steps the colors of the LGBT+ Pride Flag.