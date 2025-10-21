Oak Lawn church defies governor's crosswalk order by painting Pride steps

The Brief Governor Greg Abbott has given TXDoT 30 days to remove crosswalks with political messages, threatening to withhold road funding from non-compliant cities. In Dallas's "gayborhood," Oak Lawn United Methodist Church painted a colorful statement on its steps as a direct response to the expected removal of the neighborhood's pride crosswalks. The City of Dallas has not yet announced a decision on whether or when it will remove the crosswalks, stating it is reviewing the TXDoT directive



The governor is giving 30 days for crosswalks with political messaging to be removed. We’re not yet at that deadline and there are uncertainties regarding what will happen in Dallas.

A colorful statement was painted on the steps of Oak Lawn United Methodist Church on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Reverend Rachel Griffin-Allison says the paint job is a direct response to what is soon expected to be removed from intersections in the neighborhood, and throughout Texas.

"Well, we are right here at the crossroads of Cedar Springs and Oak Lawn and in Dallas, That’s the ‘gayborhood’. That’s what we call it here," said Reverend Griffin-Allison. "Yeah, we see this as a bold statement."

Abbott demands removal

The backstory:

On October 8th, Governor Greg Abbott directed TXDoT to "remove any and all political ideologies" from the streets, saying, "Texans expect their taxpayer dollars to be used wisely, not advance political agendas…"

The governor went on to say: "Any city that refuses to comply with the federal road standards will face consequences, including the withholding or denial of state and federal road funding…"

Dallas's response to the ban remains unclear

Local perspective:

FOX26 in Houston reported that pride crosswalks were removed on Monday morning, despite protesters gathering.

The City of Dallas, however, has not said what it’ll do, or when.

It tells FOX 4, "We have received the letter from the Texas Department of Transportation. We will review and evaluate it and provide an update to the city council on any necessary next steps," said Griffin-Allison. "This is a community of welcome and inclusivity. So, to paint these stairs carries that message in a bold way."

Dig deeper:

This year, a federal court blocked a Texas law requiring the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public classroom. Opponents of the bill said personal ideologies had no place in public schools. FOX 4 asked the reverend what she would say to people who believe the same should apply to ideologies on public streets.

"I’d say that we live in a world, living in a culture right now, that is increasingly polarized and — this is not a statement to further polarize, but to be a space of welcome."

What's next:

FOX 4 reached out to the mayor’s office as well as city council member Paul Ridley’s office, since this is his district, to see what they plan to do moving forward.