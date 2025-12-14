Juvenile wanted after adult man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Collin County

article

A man was shot and killed inside a Lavon home Saturday night, and police are seeking a juvenile suspect who fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. Lavon is a city in Collin County.

Lavon homicide investigation

What we know:

Lavon Police officers responded to a shooting report at 8:50 p.m. Saturday, December 13, 2025, in the 700 block of Wellington Drive in the Crestridge Subdivision. The initial report indicated a man had been shot following an altercation between two individuals.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite attempted lifesaving measures, he died at the scene.

The suspect has been identified as a juvenile, and authorities said that no further identifying information will be released because of the suspect’s age.

The Lavon Police Department does not believe the incident poses a threat to the community at this time, but the investigation is active.

Lavon Police did not release the identity of the victim.

What you can do:

The department is asking for the community's assistance. Anyone with camera footage, witnesses to the incident, or those wishing to submit an anonymous tip are asked to text the keyword "LAVONPD" to 847411, followed by their information.