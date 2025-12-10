Dallas vaping ban: Full list of places you can't vape without a hefty fine

article

The Brief Effective Dec. 11, Dallas extends its smoking restrictions to include vaping in all public indoor and enclosed spaces, within 15 feet of building entrances, and on all park property. People who violate the new ordinance face a maximum fine of $500 per offense. The ban was proposed by city environmental agencies and supported by health organizations, citing evidence that secondhand e-cigarette aerosols contain harmful particulates and pose a public health risk, particularly to youth.



Starting Dec. 11, Dallas is banning the use of electronic smoking devices (vaping) in public places where smoking is already restricted, a prohibition that covers all indoor spaces, within 15 feet of building entrances, and all park property.

Vaping banned in Dallas

The Dallas City Council approved the ordinance amendment in December 2024, which extends the city's current smoking restrictions to include vaping.

The ordinance was proposed by the city of Dallas Environmental Commission and the Office of Environmental Quality and Sustainability.

Where is Vaping Banned in Dallas?

A person commits an offense if they smoke or vape in any prohibited indoor or enclosed area in the city, according to the Dallas City Code.

The ban applies to the following general areas:

Any indoor or enclosed area in the city.

Within 15 feet of any entrance to an indoor or enclosed area in the city.

All park property.

Any area designated as nonsmoking by the owner/operator and marked with a compliant "No Smoking" sign.

Specific indoor/enclosed locations where vaping is banned:

The prohibition includes, but is not limited to:

Hospitals or nursing homes.

Any facility owned, operated, or managed by the city.

Any retail or service establishment or workplace.

Facilities of public or private primary or secondary schools.

Enclosed theaters, movie houses, libraries, museums, or transit system vehicles.

Elevators.

Homes used for childcare, adult day care, or health care facilities.

What happens if I vape in Dallas' prohibited areas?

Violators of the new ordinance will face a penalty that can be up to $500 per offense.

City officials have indicated that enforcement will be primarily complaint-based, with citations following when violations are verified.

Exceptions to the Ban

Smoking and vaping are permitted in the following specific indoor/enclosed locations:

Private Residences: Unless they are used as a childcare, adult day care, or health care facility.

Theatrical Productions: On a stage or set where smoking/vaping by an actor is essential.

Certified Businesses: Certified cigar bars and tobacco shops that meet strict operating criteria.

Designated Hotel Rooms: Private, rented guest rooms in a hotel or motel designated as smoking rooms.

Exceptions for Outdoor Areas:

Unenclosed Outdoor Seating Areas (like restaurant or bar patios), unless the area is adjacent to a playground/children’s play area or is posted with a "No Smoking" sign.

Golf Courses (only between the first tee box and the 18th green, on the driving range, or on the outdoor patio).

The Elm Fork Shooting Range.

At a Park Partner Site.

Secondhand vaping effects

Organizations including the American Heart Association, Dallas Fort Worth Hospital Council, and Dallas County Medical Society had called on the city to ban vaping in parks and indoors, mirroring existing smoking restrictions.

"As we know, vaping is a serious public health matter impacting our youth and most vulnerable," said council member Kathy Stewart. "I am pleased about the vote to enact these amendments."

Though e-cigarettes do not produce smoke, they generate an aerosol containing ultrafine particulates that bystanders can inhale. Experts told council members that scientists are seeing links between exposure to secondhand e-cigarette aerosols and cancer, as well as asthma-like symptoms.

Doctor examines vaping effects

The Office of Environmental Quality stated that effects from PM2.5 (particulates smaller than 2.5 micrometers), which are released from vaping devices, can cause birth defects.

Renee Roberson, District 8 environmental commissioner and a school nurse, spoke to the impact she has seen on children. "It rewires the kids into something negative," she said. "Kids who are bright, then their focus becomes the vaping."