Dallas, Mesquite police investigate double murder-suicide

The Brief Dallas Police are investigating a double homicide in Far North Dallas where two people were shot on El Estado Drive. The two victims, Arlina Sander (24) and Darvilease Washington (27), both died from their injuries. The suspected gunman was later found dead in Mesquite from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.



A Dallas Police investigation into a double homicide continues after the suspected gunman was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Mesquite, authorities announced.

Double murder-suicide investigation

What we know:

Dallas officers responded to a shooting call in the 15800 block of El Estado Drive in Far North Dallas at 2:40 p.m. on December 11, 2025. The preliminary investigation determined that two people had been shot.

The victims were identified as 24-year-old Arlina Sander, who died at the scene, and 27-year-old Darvilease Washington, who was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives quickly identified a possible suspect and a suspect vehicle registered in Mesquite. As Dallas detectives prepared an arrest warrant, they were notified by the Mesquite Police Department about a shooting in that city.

Suspect found dead in Mesquite

The suspect in the El Estado homicides was found dead in the 1000 block of Craig Drive in Mesquite, having suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect's vehicle was found in the driveway.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified the man as 44-year-old Jonathan Lakill Mantoy Jones. His time of death was just after 5 p.m., according to the M.E. report.

What we don't know:

The motives and circumstances surrounding the offense are still under investigation.

Dallas Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Paul Johnson at 469-271-6328 or via email at paul.johnson@dallaspolice.gov.