Lancaster ISD to start spring semester with virtual learning due to omicron variant
LANCASTER, Texas - The surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant will keep Lancaster ISD students at home as they start the spring semester next week.
In-person classes were supposed to resume Tuesday, instead, classes will start virtually on Wednesday.
They'll continue virtually until at least Friday, with in-person learning scheduled to resumed Monday, January 10.
