Lake Worth police rescue woman held captive by alleged abuser

Lake Worth police say they arrested a domestic violence suspect and rescued his severely injured victim, a woman held captive in a hotel.

Officers in the Fort Worth suburb arrested 27-year-old Dewitt Guice Tuesday morning just hours after getting a tip.

Guice, who has a previous conviction for assault, was out of jail on bond with an ankle monitor also for family violence charges.

Using data from Guice’s ankle monitor, officers were able to quickly surround the hotel and rescue the woman. She was severely hurt and was taken to a hospital.

Guice was arrested and charged with assault family violence with a previous conviction and unlawful restraint.

"To the victims of domestic violence and the cowards who abuse, we’re coming for you," Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said in a press release. "The men and women of the Lake Worth Police Department stand boldly with our community and leaders from across our county to say that we will not tolerate domestic violence in Lake Worth or Tarrant County."

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, you can contact the following resources:

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Call: 1-800-7997233, TTY: 1-800-787-3224

SafeHaven of Tarrant County

1-877-701-7233

One Safe Place

1-817-916-4323

The Women’s Center of Tarrant County

Texas Health and Human Services