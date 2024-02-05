Haltom City suspect charged in armed apartment break-in

Haltom City police released more information about the suspect arrested on Sunday morning in a confrontation with police that led to a shot being fired.

21-year-old Victor Castro was arrested on Sunday morning.

Victor Castro (Source: Haltom City)

Haltom City police say Castro was attempting to break into the Ladera Apartments just after 7 o'clock Sunday morning.

Castro was able to get into the apartment and was involved in a "struggle" with the people who lived inside, according to police.

When officers approached the apartment, they saw a man with a gun pointed towards them, police said. One officer then fired a shot.

No one was injured in the shooting, and Castro was arrested.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with the intent to commute another felony.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard during an officer-involved shooting investigation.