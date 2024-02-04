Armed break-in suspect arrested after Haltom City officer fires shot

Haltom City police said one of its officers fired a shot before an armed break-in suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning.

This started just after 7 a.m., when police were called to the Spanish Square Apartments on Dayton Street about an armed suspect who was trying to get into an apartment.

Police said the suspect was able to get into the apartment, and there was a "struggle" between the suspect and the people inside.

As responding officers went towards the apartment, police said they were met by the suspect with a gun pointed towards them.

One officer fired their gun, but no one was injured.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was then taken into custody with no further incident.

The officer who fired their gun has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.