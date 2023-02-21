Family of man killed by Dallas police file civil rights lawsuit, claim he was no threat to officers

Family members of a man shot and killed by Dallas police are suing the officers involved in the shooting, the department and the city claiming "excessive and illegal use of force" and a violation of his civil rights.

Kyle Dail was shot and killed by Dallas police on July 27, 2022 inside a convenience store near Interstate 635 and Jupiter Road.

Kyle Dail

"This Civil Rights lawsuit is an attempt made by Kyle’s family to find the justice that the City of Dallas and Dallas County have avoided aiding in retrieving, even though it is what the Dail family is owed," said Civil Rights attorney Justin A. Moore, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Dail's family in a statement.

READ MORE: Video shows Dallas police shooting armed man inside convenience store

An undercover police officer claimed they spotted Dail taking part in a drug deal at the LBJ Food Mart.

"Officers witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction occurring. The suspects got into a vehicle. The driver, they couldn’t catch up to the driver. After a short pursuit, the officer lost them even with the assistance of Air One," said Police Chief Eddie Garcia in July.

DPD officers say they then saw Dail go back inside the business.

Surveillance footage from inside the store released by Dallas police shows officers Thomas Hoffman, Noah Hemm and Michael Piering grabbing Dail by the soft drink dispenser.

A gun can be seen in Dail's hand, which then flies across the store.

An officer can be heard saying "Gun!" on the surveillance and body camera footage.

Shortly after, Officer Hoffman fires his weapon, hitting Dail.

Dail later died at the hospital.

The lawsuit claims the officers used excessive and illegal use of force and violated Dail's individual rights under the Fourteenth Amendment.

It also says Chief Garcia "failed to implement and enforce such policies, practices, and procedures for DPD that respected Dail's constitutional rights."

Moore claims DPD provided no evidence that Dail was involved in a drug deal or chase, and states that all video evidence shows Dail was "not a threat" and was shot "in the back unnecessarily."

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and for Dail's family to receive compensatory, special and punitive damages.

FOX 4 reached out to the Dallas Police Department for a response to the claims in the lawsuit.

A DPD spokesperson said that they do not comment on pending litigation and that the case has been sent to the District Attorney's Office.