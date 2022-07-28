Dallas police shoot armed suspect following drug deal and chase

A man was shot by a Dallas police officer after they said he pulled out a gun.

It started as officers witnessed a drug deal at a convenience store near Interstate 635 and Jupiter Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Those officers tried to pull a car over with the suspect inside, but after a short chase lost sight of it.

"Officers witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction occurring. The suspects got into a vehicle. The driver, they couldn’t catch up to the driver. After a short pursuit, the officer lost them even with the assistance of Air One," said Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Officers later saw the same suspect back at the store. When they tried to arrest him, there was a fight.

Police said the man pulled out a gun. An officer shot him, critically injuring him.

"When officers entered the building to attempt to take the driver into custody, a fight ensued at which point the suspect pulled out a firearm from his waistband and one officer fired his duty weapon. And the suspect is in critical condition right now at Presby hospital," Chief Garcia said.

Chief Garcia said the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office will do an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

No officers were hurt.