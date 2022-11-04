Klyde Warren Park opens newly expanded, renovated children's park Friday

The new and improved children's park at Klyde Warren Park is reopening on Friday after some major renovations.

The 6,000 square foot addition, made possible by a donation from the Perot family, includes a kid's climbing wall, a shaded pavilion for events and a new slide.

There are also renovated bathrooms, a 35-foot climbing tower and new play surfaces.

The Jody and Sheila Grant Children's Park will be free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

The expansion is one of three upgrades to Klyde Warren Park for its 10th anniversary.

My Best Friend's Park, for dogs, opened in November 2021 and the interactive Nancy Best Fountain opened in September of this year.