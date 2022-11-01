article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, November 4

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 10: Comedian/actor Chris Rock performs his stand-up comedy routine during a stop of his Total Blackout tour at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino on June 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Imag Expand

Chris Rock at Toyota Music Factory in Irving

The last time you saw Chris Rock he was getting slapped at the Oscars. Now the comedian is on the road for his Ego Death Tour and he is not holding back. He has two shows in Irving this week, one on Thursday and another on Friday.

Women's Tennis Association Finals at Dickies Arena

Some of the best female tennis players in the world are in Fort Worth this week. The WTA Finals started earlier this week, with matches running through Monday, November 7. The tournament features the Top 8 singles tennis players and the Top 8 doubles teams in the world. This is the first time the event has been held in the U.S. since 2005.

ShrekRave at South Side Music Hall

He may want you out of his swamp, but he throws a great dance party. This rave is all about everyone's favorite green monster, Shrek. The promoters of the event say about the meme-inspired event: "It's dumb, just come have fun."

Saturday, November 5

Piff the Magic Dragon at the Majestic Theater

A show that is part music, part comedy, part magic and a whole lot of laughs is coming to the Majestic Theater. Las Vegas staple Piff the Magic Dragon is going on tour with Puddles Pity Party. There will be plenty of funny songs and magic that deliver "the right amount of wrong".

Army vs. Air Force at Globe Life Park in Arlington

It is rivalry week in Arlington as the 2022 Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic comes to Globe Life Field. The Army Black Knights (5-3) take on the Air Force Falcons (3-4) in the game on Saturday morning. Air Force is favored to win by 7 points.

Q BBQ Fest in Arlington

The three-day festival of everything barbecue has made its way to NFL stadiums across the country. This weekend it is Texas' turn. Head to AT&T Stadium from Friday to Sunday to grab some great BBQ from some of the country's best pitmasters. There is also music, games and other activities.

Greek Food Festival of Dallas

Are you a sucker for Tzatziki? Do gorge on gyros? Then you should head out to this weekend's Greek Food Festival. The celebration hosted by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church runs Friday through Sunday. There is plenty of food, music, dancing and cooking demonstrations.

Sunday, November 6

WHEATLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Demi Lovato performs onstage at Hard Rock Sacramento on September 22, 2022 in Wheatland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DL)

Demi Lovato at Toyota Music Factory in Irving

Pop star Demi Lovato comes to Irving for her new world tour. The former Disney star is known for hit songs like "Skyscraper" and "Cool for the Summer".

Texas Bridal & Wedding Expo at the Irving Convention Center

Are you or someone you know getting married soon? Marital professionals will be swarming the Irving Convention Center helping you pick out the perfect wedding guest, a great photographer, an amazing honeymoon and every other detail you may not have thought about.

Texas Coin Show at Grapevine Convention Center

A perfect place for collectors of coins, stamps, jewelry and more! The Coin Show runs Friday to Sunday, with a special prize giveaway on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Free Things To Do This Weekend

Klyde Warren Park's Expanded Children Park Opens

The award-winning park reopens its new and improved Children's Park Friday at 10 a.m. The new 6,000 square foot addition includes new equipment, a birthday party pavilion and a climbing wall.

Final Day of Early Voting Friday

Sure, it may not be a concert or a festival, but it is something everyone should do! Early voting ends on Friday, before Election Day on Tuesday. Check out our early voter's guide to see where you need to go, what you need to bring and some of the candidates on the ballot.

