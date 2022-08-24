Fletcher's Corny Dogs bringing permanent food truck to Klyde Warren Park

You won't have to wait until the State Fair to get your Fletcher's Corny Dog fix.

The famous fair food is opening a "permanent" food truck on the East Lawn of Klyde Warren Park.

The truck is expected to open this fall along with the opening of the park's new fountain.

Fletcher's will offer six kinds of corny dogs, including a jalapeño and cheese dog, a turkey dog, and a veggie dog. Plus, fries, lemonade and more.

The truck will make its first appearance at Klyde Warren on Friday to celebrate National Dog Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fletcher's first started selling corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas in 1942, and they have been a fan-favorite ever since.

The company says it sells 500,000 corny dogs each fair season.