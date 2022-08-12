Kidnapping suspect caught, child found safe after high-speed chase ends near Forney

Deputies saved a young child after a high-speed chase ended in Kaufman County Friday afternoon.

This chase started in Van Zandt County.

Few details have been released at this time, but investigators said the suspect shot and killed the child's mother, before driving off with the child in the front passenger seat. Their relationship is not clear.

The chase ended with a blown tire near Forney.

The suspect was injured with what authorities said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a Dallas hospital and authorities said he is expected to survive.

The child was found safe and taken to a hospital to be checked out.