Real estate purchases made by impeached AG Paxton being investigated

Investigators are looking into real estate purchases made by impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Paxton spent about $3.5 million buying six properties in 10 months back in 2021.

They include land purchases in resort areas of Utah and Hawaii, along with two houses near Orlando.

The journal said bank and trust records on the purchases were ordered by the Texas House Investigations Committee, the same committee that recommended articles of impeachment.

Paxton's attorney told the paper his client took advantage of low interest rates at the time to transfer his savings from a brokerage into real estate.

Paxton is currently suspended from office, awaiting trial in the state Senate on allegations he abused his power, and engaged in bribery.