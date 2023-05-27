Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton impeached

The Texas House voted 121-23 to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton Saturday. Paxton is suspended from office until the result of a trial in the Senate.

The Texas House Committee on General Investigating, made up of three Republicans and two Democrats, unanimously drafted 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton for years of abuse of power, bribery, and other allegations.

The investigation stems from the proposed $3.3 million whistleblower settlement with former employees of Paxton who said they were victims of retaliation.

The investigators said Paxton provided documents to a political donor that the FBI and DPS did not want released.

They also said Paxton hired a lawyer with tax dollars who had little experience, created a made up title, and obtained dozens of court records in reference to an investigation about the Paxton donor.

Saturday, the committee presented their evidence for about an hour, then House members debated for hours.

A simple majority vote in the House was all that was necessary to impeach Paxton, meaning only about a dozen of the more than 80 Republicans needed to join Democrats. It ended up being a vote of 121-23.

Now that Paxton is impeached, he is suspended from office pending a trial in the Senate.

Senators will act as jurors and decide whether to remove Paxton from office.

Paxton's office released statement after the vote that the "politically motivated investigation against Attorney General Paxton is predicated on long-disproven claims grounded in hearsay and gossip."

Paxton also tweeted a statement, saying: "I look forward to a quick resolution in the Texas Senate, where I have full confidence the process will be fair and just."

The Texas House has only previously impeached a sitting official twice: a state judge in 1975 and Governor "Pa" Ferguson in 1917.