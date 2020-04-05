Kemp PD sergeant shot by barricaded person in Mabank

article

A sergeant with the Kemp Police Department was shot in the shoulder while assisting Mabank PD with a barricaded person call Sunday afternoon.

Kemp police were called out to the scene to assist at about 4:45 p.m.

There was a barricaded person in an apartment, and according to Kemp PD, when officers went in to clear the scene, they heard noises coming from the ceiling.

That’s when shots were fired by the barricaded person through the ceiling, hitting the police sergeant in the shoulder, who is in stable condition and will be taken to an area hospital.

As of 7 p.m., police said the scene was still active.

No further details have been released.