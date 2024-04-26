Expand / Collapse search

Keller ISD buys land meant for motel near elementary school

Published  April 26, 2024
Keller ISD's school board approved the purchase of land next to Basswood Elementary because of concerns about an extended-stay motel that was set to be built there.

KELLER, Texas - The Keller Independent School District, north of Fort Worth, will buy land next to one of its elementary schools.

Trustees authorized the $3.2 million purchase during a school board meeting Thursday night.

The city of Fort Worth had previously approved construction on an extended-stay motel near Basswood Elementary.

Parents and the district expressed safety concerns about that plan.

Keller ISD recently reached a deal with the developer and will now use it as a green space with the potential for a new park.

The school board called it a big win for the district.

"I do believe that this is the appropriate actions to protect the kids. As we move forward, I’m sure we can use positive ways to this for the district and future generations of Keller ISD," said Chris Coker, a Keller ISD trustee.

The district said it will begin working on its own plans for the land now and will share those plans with families later.