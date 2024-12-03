Expand / Collapse search

Keith Lee rates local foods in partnership with Dallas Wings

Published  December 3, 2024 2:03pm CST
Keith Lee helps promote the Dallas Wings schedule.

The Brief

    • TikTok food critic Keith Lee was in Dallas reviewing restaurants to help the Dallas Wings announce their schedule.
    • Lee reviewed food from Portillo's, Pax & Beneficia, Brother's Pizza, Kendu Soul Food, and Taqueria LCA.
    • He rated each item from 1 to 10 while talking about the Wings' schedule.

DALLAS - The Dallas Wings partnered with a popular food influencer to announce their schedule for the upcoming season.

The Wings posted a video featuring Keith Lee rating foods in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex that are associated with the cities the team will face.

Lee tried a Chicago-style hotdog, avocado toast for Los Angeles, a single slice of pizza for New York, chicken and pancakes for Atlanta, and tacos for Arizona.

He then rated each of the food items on a scale of 1 to 10.

Lee, an ex-MMA fighter, has more than 15 million followers on TikTok. He’s known for his restaurant reviews that can make or break local businesses.

During a visit to Dallas this past January, Lee shared mixed thoughts about Thunderbird Pies and Terry Black's Barbecue. He also enjoyed meals at Hutchins Barbecue, which has multiple locations in DFW, and Halal Fusionz in Farmers Branch.

Many of the restaurants Lee reviewed saw a large boost in sales regardless of whether the review was good or bad.

Lee even said one Rowlett cake shop had one of the best sweets he’d ever reviewed.

