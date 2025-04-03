School voucher bill advances to Texas House floor

article

The Brief The Texas House advanced a school voucher bill out of committee and onto the House floor. The vote on Senate Bill 2 happened along party lines and will have some language from the House bill. The bill would set aside $1 billion in state funds to establish school savings accounts that allow the use of public funds for private schools.



The Texas House on Thursday advanced the Senate's school voucher bill out of committee and onto the House floor in a party-line vote.

The passage wasn't without controversy, however, as the committee did not livestream the vote, something that's been standard procedure in recent years.

What we know:

The committee voted to advance Senate Bill 2 on what is called a committee substitute.

Essentially, they passed the bill but it still contains language from the House version of the bill.

There are mostly cosmetic differences between the two versions, but ultimately the bill would allow students to attend private school with public funds.

The state will set aside $1 billion for the effort.

What they're saying:

Republicans say this is a way to provide more choices for parents.

Democrats push back, saying there is already choice and there should be a greater focus on making public schools better.

The Democrats held a news conference before the committee vote and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told reporters that he is confident vouchers will pass – something that didn't happen last session.

"I reject this idea that we can do both," Rep. James Talarico said. "Every budget decision is a choice. We don't have room to play around with taking those precious tax dollars out of our public schools and giving them to wealthy families. That will hurt the 5.5 million public school students around the state."

"I have confidence in Speaker Burrows. We are singing from the same songbook. During these eight to nine weeks, the execution has to take place in the house," Patrick said.

One change in the House version of the bill says if a voucher student returns to public school, that school will get 10% of the student's education savings account funding.

The bill caps the spending for the first two years of the program at $1 billion.

What's next:

Republicans say they are committed to raising public school teacher pay and public school funding.

The priority right now is on vouchers in the House.

The Senate recently passed a public school teacher pay bill.