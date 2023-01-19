Kayla Kelley case: Medical examiner IDs body found in Grand Prairie as missing Collin County woman

The search for a Collin County woman who went missing a week ago has come to a tragic end.

Authorities have confirmed that the woman’s body that was found in Grand Prairie is Kayla Kelley.

Investigators discovered the body near a wooded area in Grand Prairie Wednesday afternoon near Kingswood Boulevard and Prairie Oak Boulevard.

The 33-year-old woman’s body was found less than a mile away from Ocaster Ferguson’s. He’s already in the Collin County jail on charges of kidnapping and arson.

Kelley was first reported missing by her friends on Jan. 11.

Kelley’s friends told Collin County deputies she had a boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, and she recently became upset after finding out he was married. She then threatened to tell his wife about the affair.

Police found Kelley's burned-out car on a county road in Frisco with no evidence of Kelley. But they say they have evidence that Ferguson was the last person with her,

"While we desperately hoped for a different outcome, I'm grateful for the dogged determination of my deputies and our Texas Rangers in locating Ms. Kelley," said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. "As this is an ongoing homicide investigation, details outside what may be contained within an investigator's search or arrest affidavit will not yet be released."

A cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Ferguson could face more charges. His bond is currently set at $1 million.