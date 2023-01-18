Kayla Kelley case: Body found in Grand Prairie near kidnapping suspect's house

Collin County authorities are in Grand Prairie where a body was found Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are in a neighborhood near Kingswood Boulevard and Prairie Oak Boulevard. Investigators from Collin County are working in a wooded area.

The location is about a mile away from the home of Ocaster Ferguson. He's in jail after being charged with kidnapping 33-year-old Kayla Kelley reported missing one week ago.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office has not yet confirmed to FOX 4 that this investigation is related to her disappearance. However, the Grand Prairie Police Department confirmed someone's body was found, and Collin County is the lead agency.

Last Wednesday, Kelley's friends reported her missing after not hearing from her for a few days.

Kelley had just recently learned the man she'd been dating, who she called "Kevin," was actually a married man named Ocaster Ferguson.

Kelly’s car was found burned in Frisco. Ferguson’s car was found parked near her McKinney home with gloves, duct tape and a blanket.

Ferguson has been charged with kidnapping and is in the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond.