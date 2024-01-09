Kaufman County death row killer Eric Williams asks for new trial

article

The man accused of killing a Kaufman County prosecutor, district attorney, and the DA's wife 10 years ago is once again asking for a new trial.

Defense attorneys for Eric Williams filed a federal appeal, arguing they did not have enough time to prepare for his trial in 2014.

Williams was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2013 murders of Kaufman County DA Mike McLelland and his wife, Cynthia. He was also charged with murdering county prosecutor Mark Hasse.

Prosecutors said it was a case of violent revenge. Williams, a former justice of the peace, had been prosecuted for theft a year before.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday before a federal judge.

Williams’ attorneys also argue that the case should have been moved to Rockwall County because of all the publicity and that Williams’ family has a history of mental illness. The defense claims Williams has brain damage.

He was denied a new trial in 2015 and 2019 after defense attorneys made the same claims.

Williams remains on death row but no execution date has been set.