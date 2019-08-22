Jury now deliberating in trial for missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson

article

A jury is now deliberating the case against a man accused of kidnapping a Fort Worth woman.

It's been nearly three years since Typhenie Johnson disappeared. There's been no sign of her since.

She was last seen by her twin brother in 2016 at an apartment in the Fort Worth suburb of Euless.

Her ex-boyfriend, Chris Revill, is charged with aggravated kidnapping in the case.

If Revill is found guilty, he could get up to life in prison.