Grandmother of Juneteenth Opal Lee holds annual Walk for Freedom in Dallas

The Grandmother of Juneteenth, Opal Lee, is holding her annual walk in Dallas on Wednesday.

The walk commemorates the federal holiday that Lee helped make happen.

The 2.5-mile walk, known as "Opal's Walk for Freedom" starts at 9 a.m. outside the African American Museum at Fair Park.

The mileage represents the 2.5 years it took news of the Emancipation Proclamation to reach Galveston, freeing the slaves in Texas after the Civil War.

Lee, who is now 97 years old, fought for years to have June 19 as a nationally recognized holiday.

"I'm delighted, I really am, that so many of you are celebrating freedom, and I don't mean freedom in Texas, or freedom for Black people, I mean freedom for all of us," Lee said on Wednesday. "July 4th freed the land. Juneteenth freed the people. Don't you forget it."

Three years ago, that dream became a reality, with President Biden inviting Lee to the White House for the signing of a bill to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

The curator of the African American Museum in Fair Park says today serves as a reminder of the past and also creates an opportunity to remember the importance of freedom and unity.

"It's easy to come together on one day and be unified, but it's important that we work toward unity throughout the year," said Robert Edison, the museum's Curator of Education.

Earlier this year, Lee was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her efforts to make Juneteenth a holiday.

You do have to register online if you want to participate in Wednesday's walk.

You can do so at OpalsWalk.com.

People are also encouraged to virtually participate in the event.