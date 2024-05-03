Opal Lee to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

The Fort Worth woman known as the grandmother of Juneteenth will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Opal Lee was selected to receive the nation’s highest civilian award, along with 18 other politicians, activists, athletes, and inspiring individuals.

President Joe Biden is recognizing Lee for her civil rights efforts.

The 97-year-old walked to Washington D.C. in 2016 to raise awareness about June 19, 1865, which was the day slaves in the United States learned they had been freed.

Related article

She was at Biden’s side in 2021 when he signed the bill declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Since then, Lee has continued her annual walk to celebrate Juneteenth in Fort Worth.

She has a portrait hanging in the Texas State Capitol and was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Related article

The other 2024 President Medal of Freedom recipients include:

Clarence B. Jones – civil rights activist who provided legal counsel to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Michael Bloomberg – former New York mayor and philanthropist

James Clyburn – Democrat from South Carolina and longtime friend of Biden

Elizabeth Dole – Republican from North Carolina who served as Transportation Secretary, Labor Secretary, and president of the American Red Cross

Al Gore – former Vice President of the United States and climate activist

John Kerry – former senator and Biden’s former climate envoy

Frank Lautenberg – Democrat senator from New Jersey (died in 2013)

Nancy Pelosi – former Speaker of the House

Medgar Evers – civil rights activist who was killed in 1963

Michelle Yeoh – first Asian woman to win an Academy Award

Jim Thorpe – first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal for the U.S. (died in 1953)

Judy Shepard – co-founded the Matthew Shepard Foundation in honor of her son, a 21-year-old gay student at the University of Wyoming who died in 1998 after he was beaten and tied to a fence

Gregory Boyle – Jesuit Catholic priest who founded a gang intervention and rehabilitation program

Phil Donahue -- journalist and former daytime TV talk-show host

Katie Ledecky – most decorated female swimmer in history

Ellen Ochoa – first Hispanic woman in space and second female director of NASA's Johnson Space Center

Jane Rigby – astronomer who is chief scientist of the world's most powerful telescope

Teresa Romero – president of the United Farm Workers and the first Hispanic woman to lead a national union in the U.S.

"These nineteen Americans built teams, coalitions, movements, organizations, and businesses that shaped America for the better," the White House said news release. "They are the pinnacle of leadership in their fields. They consistently demonstrated over their careers the power of community, hard work, and science."

The awards will be presented at the White House on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.