'Jugging' robberies lead to warnings from North Texas law enforcement

There have been a number of thefts or robberies in North Texas recently where victims were carrying cash from a bank or business and thieves followed the victim.

Police have not linked any of these cases to the same criminal, but are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings.

Police departments warn they see a spike in "jugging," a term used when a thief watches a customer pull cash from a bank or ATM and then follows them to steal the money, with tax day approaching.

North Richland Hills

A single medical glove was left behind in a North Richland Hills parking lot after police say a 24-year-old man was shot during a possible robbery Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place in a strip mall parking lot, across the street from a preschool and child care center.

Investigators say the man was shot in the shoulder and the leg.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The call near 820 and Ruff Snow Drive came in as a "jugging" call

An employee from a nearby furniture store took photos of the scene where officers are seen helping the victim inside a silver sedan.

The employee tells FOX 4 he first heard two gunshots.

He says then the man started blaring his horn for help as a suspect took off in another vehicle.

The silver sedan was loaded up and towed away.

Police did not release where the victim had just come from. However, there are multiple banks and ATMs down Ruff Snow Drive.

It is unclear how many people police are looking for and the victim's condition is unknown.

Watauga

In mid-March, home surveillance video caught suspects following a victim into their driveway in Watauaga.

The victim had just returned home from a nearby bank.

Seconds later, two suspects get out of a vehicle with guns drawn and demand cash.

Police were able to arrest one suspect, but two others got away.

Arlington

Arlington police released a video last week, asking for the public's help.

A man who had just visited a Chase Bank on Pioneer Parkway was targeted.

In the video, you can see a car with multiple suspects parking next to the victim.

A suspect breaks the back window, climbs into the car and then takes a large sum of money from the front seat.

No arrests have been reported.